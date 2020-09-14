'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Returns With Tiffany Haddish, Ray Romano & More (VIDEO)

ABC's Sunday Night Game Shows return beginning Sunday, October 18, and TV Insider has your exclusive sneak peek at some of the stars dropping by this season on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

See Also Remembering Regis Philbin With His TV Guide Magazine Covers Through the Years After the longtime TV host's death at age 88, walk down memory lane with him, Kathie Lee Gifford, Kelly Ripa, Alex Trebek and more.

In addition to Supermarket Sweep and Card Sharks, Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the second season of ABC's revived Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which is featuring another set of all-star contestants.

Playing for charity, a number of famous faces will take the hot seat and answer trivia questions for the chance to win $1 million dollars for a charity of his or her choosing.

In a sneak peek for the Sunday Night Game Show lineup, we have your first look at the stars competing for charity this season. Tiffany Haddish, Julie Bowen, Ray Romano, and Rebel Wilson will all play for a chance to raise some serious funds — one will even reach the coveted $1 million prize!

Along with the above preview, which also features Supermarket Sweep's Leslie Jones and Card Sharks' Joel McHale, we have another sneak peek at Millionaire with official Season 2 key art. The poster featuring Kimmel also includes the tagline "Remember phones? And friends?" alluding to the ongoing pandemic.

Catch the poster and teaser above and don't miss ABC's Sunday Game Show lineup when it returns Sunday, October 18.

Supermarket Sweep, Season Premiere, Sunday, October 18, 8/7c, ABC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Season Premiere, Sunday, October 18, 9/8c, ABC

Card Sharks, Season Premiere, Sunday, October 18, 10/9c, ABC