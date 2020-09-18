Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' & 'Celebrity Family Feud' Battle for Top Spots

Big Brother All Stars Eviction September 17
CBS

A nail-biter of an eviction of one of the Big Brother: All Stars houseguests (who was unexpectedly put on the block in Tuesday's episode) put the CBS reality series on top in the 18-49 demo for primetime broadcast television on Thursday, September 17. In total viewers, BB was edged out by a rerun of ABC's game show, Celebrity Family Feud.

In the 18-49 demo, two hours of CBS dating reality series Love Island tied with a new episode of ABC's Holey Moley in the 9 o'clock hour with a 0.5 rating but took the lead in the 10 o'clock hour.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, September 17, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Big Brother (CBS)1.04.1
Celebrity Family Feud - R (ABC)0.64.3
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back - R  (Fox)0.41.3
The Wall (NBC)0.32.3
Mysteries Decoded (CW) 0.1740,000
9:00 p.m.Holey Moley  (ABC)0.52.5
Love Island  (CBS)0.52.0
The Masked Singer Season 4 Preview – R  (Fox)0.31.2
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)0.22.1
Penn & Teller: Fool Us - R (CW)0.1691,000
10 p.m.Match Game - R  (ABC)0.42.1
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)0.31.8