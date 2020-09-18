Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' & 'Celebrity Family Feud' Battle for Top Spots
A nail-biter of an eviction of one of the Big Brother: All Stars houseguests (who was unexpectedly put on the block in Tuesday's episode) put the CBS reality series on top in the 18-49 demo for primetime broadcast television on Thursday, September 17. In total viewers, BB was edged out by a rerun of ABC's game show, Celebrity Family Feud.
In the 18-49 demo, two hours of CBS dating reality series Love Island tied with a new episode of ABC's Holey Moley in the 9 o'clock hour with a 0.5 rating but took the lead in the 10 o'clock hour.
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, September 17, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Big Brother (CBS)
|1.0
|4.1
|Celebrity Family Feud - R (ABC)
|0.6
|4.3
|Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back - R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.3
|The Wall (NBC)
|0.3
|2.3
|Mysteries Decoded (CW)
|0.1
|740,000
|9:00 p.m.
|Holey Moley (ABC)
|0.5
|2.5
|Love Island (CBS)
|0.5
|2.0
|The Masked Singer Season 4 Preview – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.2
|Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
|0.2
|2.1
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us - R (CW)
|0.1
|691,000
|10 p.m.
|Match Game - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.1
|Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
|0.3
|1.8