Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' & 'Celebrity Family Feud' Battle for Top Spots

A nail-biter of an eviction of one of the Big Brother: All Stars houseguests (who was unexpectedly put on the block in Tuesday's episode) put the CBS reality series on top in the 18-49 demo for primetime broadcast television on Thursday, September 17. In total viewers, BB was edged out by a rerun of ABC's game show, Celebrity Family Feud.

In the 18-49 demo, two hours of CBS dating reality series Love Island tied with a new episode of ABC's Holey Moley in the 9 o'clock hour with a 0.5 rating but took the lead in the 10 o'clock hour.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, September 17, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):