Kate Mara & Nick Robinson Are in an Illicit Affair in 'A Teacher' Trailer (VIDEO)

Get ready for a new streaming thrill with FX on Hulu's limited series A Teacher from Hannah Fidell, starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson.

The 10-episode, half-hour limited series is set to debut on FX on Hulu beginning Tuesday, November 10, with the first three installments ready to stream immediately. After that, new episodes will be added on a weekly basis each Tuesday.

Along with unveiling a premiere date, FX Networks has also released the first key art and trailer for the drama. The show follows the complex and illegal relationship between Claire Wilson (Mara), a young teacher and her student Eric Walker (Robinson).

Employed at Westerbrook High School in the suburbs of Texas, Claire is the newest teacher on staff who is desperate to make a connection, considering her strained marriage with college sweetheart Matt Mitchell (Ashley Zukerman) and distance from her brother Nate Wilson (Adam David Thompson). Upon her arrival at Westerbrook, she makes friends with fellow teacher Kathryn Sanders (Marielle Scott).

But that's not the connection that changes her life — that would be with Eric, a student in her English class that takes an interest in her. The popular and outgoing soccer team captain is close with best friends Logan Davis (Shane Harper) and Josh Smith (Dylan Schmid), also dealing with a difficult home life as he cares for his two younger brothers so mother Sandy (Rya Ingrid Kihlstedt) can support the family.

This situation drives Eric into Claire's arms when they discover an undeniable attraction and their relationship accelerates quickly. The damage left behind in the wake of their illicit affair eventually becomes too big for family and friends to ignore.

A Teacher is created, written and directed by executive producer Hannah Fidell. Joining her as executive producers are Kate Mara, Michael Costigan, and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films, Louise Shore and Danny Brocklehurst. Don't miss the series when it debuts later this fall on FX on Hulu.

A Teacher, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 10, FX on Hulu