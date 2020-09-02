'TIME100' Profiles World's Most Influential People in First-Ever ABC Special

ABC is hosting the first-ever primetime TIME100 special profiling the world's most influential people.

Marking the broadcast debut of TIME's annual list of "pioneers, artists, leaders, icons, and titans," this special will air Tuesday, September 22. It's be the first time the list will be presented ahead of its print debut as leaders, creators, and everyday heroes are featured in an entertainment-filled hour. Performers and guests for the special will be announced in the coming weeks.

The TIME100 special will unveil the list by category — Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons, and Titans — and feature clips and exclusive interviews with each honoree. The lead-up to the full reveal of the list will include musical performances and look back at the history of TIME100, along with recaps of the biggest stories this year. Honorary tributes and appearances from TIME100 alumni will also be part of the special.

Last year's honorees included BTS, Greta Thunberg, Naomi Osaka, Michelle Obama, William Barr, and Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company. This year's list will go live on TIME's website on the same day as the televised event, while the print issue hits newsstands on September 25.

"We are elated to be partnering with TIME to bring the coveted TIME100 list to primetime for the first time in its history," said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment. "Amidst this unprecedented year, we hope that viewers at home will not only be entertained but feel inspired by the impact that the honorees of the 2020 TIME100 list have made on the world."

Fans can cast their vote for the people they believe had the greatest influence this year with the TIME Reader's poll.

Don't miss the first-time TV event, catch the TIME100 primetime reveal later this month on ABC.

TIME100 Special, Tuesday, September 22, 10/9c, ABC