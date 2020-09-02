Tuesday TV Ratings: NBA Basketball & 'America's Got Talent' Battle It Out

Jim Halterman
Comments
Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Seven
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The usually dominant America's Got Talent took a hit on Tuesday, September 1 thanks to ABC's NBA playoffs game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. While NBC's AGT won the night in total viewers (6.1 million), the 18-49 demo belongs to the NBA with a 0.9 rating (AGT grabbed a 0.7 rating).

As for the premiere of Canadian medical drama Transplant, the split with the NBA mirrored what happened in the 8-10pm timeslot. Transplant came in in second at 10 p.m. behind the NBA game in 18-49 but took the lead with 4.0 million total viewers.

Meet the 'DWTS' Season 29 Cast: Carole Baskin, Nelly, Justina Machado & MoreSee Also

Meet the 'DWTS' Season 29 Cast: Carole Baskin, Nelly, Justina Machado & More

Plus, 'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, actors Anne Heche and Jesse Metcalfe, and more.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, September 1, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.America’s Got Talent   (NBC)0.76.1
NCIS – R (CBS)0.54.2
NBA Countdown R  (ABC)0.52.3
Hell’s Kitchen – R (Fox)0.31.2
Dead Pixels  (CW)0.1442,000
8:30 p.m.NBA Playoffs First Round (ABC)0.92.7
Dead Pixels – R (CW)0.1229,000
9 p.m.Love Island  (CBS)0.41.7
 Prodigal Son – R (Fox)0.2719,000
Tell Me A Story  (CW)0.1288,000
10 p.m.Transplant - P  (NBC)0.44.0
FBI: Most Wanted - R  (CBS)0.32.1