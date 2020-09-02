Tuesday TV Ratings: NBA Basketball & 'America's Got Talent' Battle It Out
The usually dominant America's Got Talent took a hit on Tuesday, September 1 thanks to ABC's NBA playoffs game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. While NBC's AGT won the night in total viewers (6.1 million), the 18-49 demo belongs to the NBA with a 0.9 rating (AGT grabbed a 0.7 rating).
As for the premiere of Canadian medical drama Transplant, the split with the NBA mirrored what happened in the 8-10pm timeslot. Transplant came in in second at 10 p.m. behind the NBA game in 18-49 but took the lead with 4.0 million total viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, September 1, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|America’s Got Talent (NBC)
|0.7
|6.1
|NCIS – R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.2
|NBA Countdown R (ABC)
|0.5
|2.3
|Hell’s Kitchen – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.2
|Dead Pixels (CW)
|0.1
|442,000
|8:30 p.m.
|NBA Playoffs First Round (ABC)
|0.9
|2.7
|Dead Pixels – R (CW)
|0.1
|229,000
|9 p.m.
|Love Island (CBS)
|0.4
|1.7
|Prodigal Son – R (Fox)
|0.2
|719,000
|Tell Me A Story (CW)
|0.1
|288,000
|10 p.m.
|Transplant - P (NBC)
|0.4
|4.0
|FBI: Most Wanted - R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.1