Tuesday TV Ratings: NBA Basketball & 'America's Got Talent' Battle It Out

The usually dominant America's Got Talent took a hit on Tuesday, September 1 thanks to ABC's NBA playoffs game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. While NBC's AGT won the night in total viewers (6.1 million), the 18-49 demo belongs to the NBA with a 0.9 rating (AGT grabbed a 0.7 rating).

As for the premiere of Canadian medical drama Transplant, the split with the NBA mirrored what happened in the 8-10pm timeslot. Transplant came in in second at 10 p.m. behind the NBA game in 18-49 but took the lead with 4.0 million total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, September 1, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):