Monday TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior' All-Star Special Leaps to Win Night
On a fairly quiet Monday, August 31, NBC's competition series American Ninja Warrior returned with its 2020 All-Star special, which also serves as a lead-in to next week's Season 12 premiere. The series won the night's broadcast primetime TV lineup in both the key 18-49 demographic and total viewers. CBS' The Neighborhood came in a close second in total viewers with 3.4 million viewers.
As far as reality dating shows, CBS' Love Island isn't pulling in Big Brother-level numbers as the network probably had hoped and actually dropped more than one million viewers from its Young Sheldon rerun lead-in. One bit of good news is that it did come out slightly ahead in both the key demo and total viewers when compared to ABC's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!
Here's the breakdown for Monday, August 31, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|American Ninja Warrior: All Stars Special (NBC)
|0.5
|3.5
|The Neighborhood - R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.4
|The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC)
|0.2
|1.5
|Movie: Love The Coopers (Fox)
|0.2
|1.1
|Whose Line Is It Anyway (CW)
|0.2
|931,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Young Sheldon – R (CBS)
|0.4
|2.9
|Whose Line Is It Anyway - R CW)
|0.2
|868,000
|9:00 p.m.
|Love Island (CBS)
|0.3
|1.6
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)
|0.1
|859,000
|10 p.m.
|Dateline NBC – (NBC)
|0.4
|2.8
|Bull – R (CBS)
|0.2
|2.2