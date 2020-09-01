Monday TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior' All-Star Special Leaps to Win Night

Jim Halterman
Comments
American Ninja Warrior - season 11
NBC

On a fairly quiet Monday, August 31, NBC's competition series American Ninja Warrior returned with its 2020 All-Star special, which also serves as a lead-in to next week's Season 12 premiere. The series won the night's broadcast primetime TV lineup in both the key 18-49 demographic and total viewers. CBS' The Neighborhood came in a close second in total viewers with 3.4 million viewers.

As far as reality dating shows, CBS' Love Island isn't pulling in Big Brother-level numbers as the network probably had hoped and actually dropped more than one million viewers from its Young Sheldon rerun lead-in. One bit of good news is that it did come out slightly ahead in both the key demo and total viewers when compared to ABC's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! 

Ask Matt: 'Eco-Challenge,' Fall TV MIA, 'NOS4A2,' Comedy Central Rebranding & MoreSee Also

Ask Matt: 'Eco-Challenge,' Fall TV MIA, 'NOS4A2,' Comedy Central Rebranding & More

Plus, answers about Michael Chiklis' 'Coyote' and more.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, August 31, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingViewers (millions)
8 p.m.American Ninja Warrior: All Stars Special (NBC)0.53.5
The Neighborhood - R (CBS)0.43.4
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!  (ABC)0.21.5
Movie: Love The Coopers  (Fox)0.21.1
Whose Line Is It Anyway (CW)0.2931,000
8:30 p.m.Young Sheldon – R (CBS)0.42.9
Whose Line Is It Anyway  - R CW)0.2868,000
9:00 p.m.Love Island (CBS)0.31.6
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)0.1859,000
10 p.m.Dateline NBC – (NBC)0.42.8
Bull – R (CBS)0.22.2