Monday TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior' All-Star Special Leaps to Win Night

On a fairly quiet Monday, August 31, NBC's competition series American Ninja Warrior returned with its 2020 All-Star special, which also serves as a lead-in to next week's Season 12 premiere. The series won the night's broadcast primetime TV lineup in both the key 18-49 demographic and total viewers. CBS' The Neighborhood came in a close second in total viewers with 3.4 million viewers.

As far as reality dating shows, CBS' Love Island isn't pulling in Big Brother-level numbers as the network probably had hoped and actually dropped more than one million viewers from its Young Sheldon rerun lead-in. One bit of good news is that it did come out slightly ahead in both the key demo and total viewers when compared to ABC's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!

Here's the breakdown for Monday, August 31, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):