'Home Improvement's Tim Allen & Richard Karn Team Up for History's 'Assembly Required'

History has given a 10-episode order to the nonfiction competition series Assembly Required (working title) starring and executive produced by Home Improvement's Tim Allen and Richard Karn.

Allen and Karn are sounding the call for those with a can-do attitude to take back their sense of purpose and awaken their inner builder in this exciting new series. Spotlighting the best and brightest builders from across the country at their home workshops, contestants will compete to breathe new life into everyday household items. Pushing competitors to their limits, the show will test their ability and ingenuity to not only rebuild things but build them back better.

Allen and Karn will also delve into the history behind the items being featured to celebrate the makers who crafted them. Assembly Required is slated to arrive on History beginning in 2021.

"Let’s face it — we're living in a throwaway society," said Tim Allen in a statement. "We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?! There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks — so I've created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own. And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days — Richard Karn! Now we're talking More Power!

"Albert Einstein once said, 'I'm not a genius, I'm just passionately curious.'" Allen continued. "Well, let's get curious! Even a chimpanzee would at least show interest, right? Wait — I think I just came up with another idea for the show! R-R-R!"

Produced by Wheelhouse Entertainment's Spoke Studios, ITV America and Boxing Cat Entertainment, this series also executive produced by Brent Montgomery, Ed Simpsons, Joe Weinstock, Will Nothacker, Simon Thomas, Vince Cariati and Katherine D. Fox who join Allen and Karn. Executive producers for History include Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef.

"Our history is defined by the innovations of ordinary dreamers creating extraordinary things, from Thomas Edison's light bulb to the Wright brothers' first flight," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for History. "We look forward to partnering with Tim and Richard, America's beloved duo, as they challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out-of-the-box to build upon the innovations of those before them. We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves and rebuild it better."

Don't miss the fun, keep an eye out for Assembly Required coming to History soon.

Assembly Required, Coming 2021, History