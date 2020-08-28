Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Eviction Crushes 2020 RNC Night 4

As the fourth and final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention wrapped up on Thursday, August 27, the All Stars of Season 22 of CBS' Big Brother, which sent home houseguest Janelle Pierzina in a 9-2 eviction vote, continued to dominate.

The competition series easily won the night's primetime broadcast schedule in both the 18-49 demo and in total viewers. The third episode of Season 2 of CBS' Love Island rose a bit in both categories when compared to its Wednesday airing — both in 18-49 demo (0.3) and total viewers (1.5 million).

As for Night 4 of the RNC, ABC topped the networks with their coverage nabbing 2.3 million viewers and NBC coming in a distant second with 1.8. CBS had a million less viewers at 1.3.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, August 27, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):