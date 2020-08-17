Shocking Murder of Talk Show Host Explored in 'Lying King: The Scott Rogers Story' (VIDEO)

Over the course of 15 years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 52-year-old local talk show host, philanthropist and Englishmen Scott Rogers charmed his way into southern society’s tight-knit inner circle.

So, when he is murdered in his upscale Iberville Parish home, the community is in shock. Two-hour special Lying King: The Scott Rogers Story premieres Wednesday, August 19 on Investigation Discovery.

As investigators dive deeper into the lives of Scott Rogers and his accused murderer, they begin to unravel a tangled web of lies and a secret that Rogers thought could stay hidden in England.

Lying King: The Scott Rogers Story, Premiere, Wednesday, August 19, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery

