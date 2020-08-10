Hulu's 'Books of Blood' With Britt Robertson Gets Premiere Date (PHOTO)

Hulu announced its premiere date for the upcoming film Books of Blood based on Clive Barker's horror anthology.

Just in time for the spookiest time of the year, Books of Blood will arrive Wednesday, October 7. The original flick takes viewers on an unexpected journey through uncharted and forbidden territory, delving into three tales. Books of Blood will tackle both space and time with the help of a talented cast which includes Britt Robertson (For the People), Rafi Gavron (Godfather of Harlem), Anna Friel (Marcella), Yul Vazquez (The Outsider) and Freda Foh Shen (Elementary).

In the ominous poster (below), pages take over a faceless subject which is contrasted with a deep red background. The image sets a specific tone for the upcoming Hulu original film.

Books of Blood is directed by Brannon Braga (The Orville) who executive produces alongside Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry, Cliver Barker and Adam Simon. The film is co-executive produced by Mark Miller and produced by Jason Clark and Joe Micucci.

Don't miss the scary good fun when it arrives in October on Hulu.

Books of Blood, Premieres Wednesday, October 7, Hulu