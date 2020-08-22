'Love in the Time of Corona': Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Tease Self-Shot Series

How do actors make a series while working from home? For the two-night Love in the Time of Corona, husband-and-wife costars Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Nicolette Robinson (The Affair) "shot over three days at our home," she says, "and then one day on location from our car."

Their castmates' residences also doubled as sets, and cameras were operated remotely. "[We had] the best available technology," he adds.

Beginning at the onset of the pandemic, the show tells four intersecting tales of life in lockdown: A self-quarantining family (Patriot's Gil Bellows, actress wife Rya Kihlstedt and daughter Ava Bellows) deal with heartache.

A woman (L. Scott Caldwell, Lost) aims to see her husband, who's in a nursing home, on their 50th anniversary. Roomies (Tommy Dorfman and real-life pal Rainey Qualley) toy with becoming more than friends. And a married couple (Robinson and Odom, also exec producers) adjust to 24/7 togetherness once his business travels end.

They consider having a child but also know that, in a world profoundly impacted by the virus and the Black Lives Matter movement, "everything could change within a matter of hours," says Odom. Still, Robinson promises the project lives up to its title: "The beauty is that [the creative team] wanted to really focus on love."

Love in the Time of Corona, Series Premiere, Saturday, August 22, 8/7c, Freeform