Prepare for Love Triangles & Relationship Complications on 'Bold and the Beautiful'

Wedding bells rang for good-hearted Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and stoic Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) during a whirlwind trip to Las Vegas—and the fallout is intense on The Bold and the Beautiful. "Ridge may have had a couple of drinks and made mistakes that are tough to explain," says Kaye.

But he's unaware that his devious stepmother, Quinn (Rena Sofer), is "urging Shauna to embellish what happened [on the trip]," executive producer Bradley Bell says. And this new marriage doesn't mean Ridge is fully over longtime love Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). "Will Ridge find his way back to Brooke, or is he ready to set sail with Shauna?" Bell asks.

Meanwhile, crafty Bill Spencer (Don Diamont)—who recently shared a kiss with Brooke, his ex—has to convince his devoted wife, Katie (Heather Tom), that he's committed to her. "Bill has to let Katie knows that she's No. 1 in his heart," Bell says.

Elsewhere in the Forrester family, Ridge's daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) deals with opioid addiction as she recovers from her motorcycle accident. She gets help from Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and, yes, sparks fly. "It's fertile ground for the building of a new romance," Bell says.

More relationship complications come in a love triangle involving troublemaker Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), noble Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and the returning sexy Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz).

