Comedian Greg Davies Brings U.K. Game Show 'Taskmaster' to the CW (VIDEO)

Taskmaster is an International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show coming to The CW on Sunday, August 2.

Comedian and actor Greg Davies is in the starring role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five comic contestants.

Show creator, Alex Horne, acts as the Taskmaster’s assistant.

The various tasks, usually performed in isolation or occasionally in teams, are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.

On the series premiere, Greg and Alex put five contestants through their paces. Iain Stirling, Joe Thomas, Lou Sanders, Paul Sinha and Sian Gibson take on the hilarious challenges in the hopes of procuring the glorious Golden Head of the Taskmaster statue.

This week's tasks include baby monitors, powerful smells and seductive dummies.

Taskmaster, Premiere, Sunday, August 2, 9/8c, The CW

