'Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice' Follows the True Story of Candra Torres (VIDEO)

A companion special to the Ann Rule film, A Murder to Remember, Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice premieres Sunday, August 2 on Lifetime. This special dives into the real-life case that inspired the book and movie.

America’s most renowned survivor Elizabeth Smart sits down with Candra, who was kidnapped and held captive by a stranger and became a victim of Stockholm Syndrome, a psychological condition in which the victim develops a connection with their captor.

Elizabeth interviews Candra about the series of events that started with the mysterious death of her husband and the subsequent brainwashing she suffered at the hands of her kidnapper.

Via exclusive interviews, police reports, press clippings and courtroom transcripts, the special walks viewers through the real-life nightmare endured by Candra at the hands of a master manipulator and murderer. Elizabeth and Candra also discuss the difficult process of being deprogrammed, healing, and turning the corner from victim to survivor.

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice, Premiere, Sunday, August 2, 10/9c, Lifetime