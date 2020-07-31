Thursday TV Ratings: Bazinga! 'Young Sheldon' Comes Out on Top Again

He may not have come up with The Big Bang Theory catchphrase "Bazinga!" quite yet at his young age but genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) of CBS' prequel Young Sheldon hit the high marks in Thursday, July 30's primetime broadcast television schedule in both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers. It was a good week for the popular sitcom as it also landed on the TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites' poll as Favorite Comedy.

Also on the night, original episodes of ABC's trio of game shows — Holey Moley, Don't and To Tell the Truth — all performed strongly with Truth leading the 10 o'clock hour in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, July 30, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):