'Celebrity Show-Off': Mayim Bialik Hosts the Ultimate Viral Video Competition (VIDEO)

Based on a popular Korean show, Celebrity Show-Off, is a unique talent competition series hosted by Mayim Bialik. The 10-episode remote series, premiering Tuesday, June 23 on TBS, will turn TV and social media stars on their heads by transforming the variety format into an innovative experiment.

Each week celebrities will be given the opportunity to see who can produce the most compelling content from the comfort of their own homes. Talent confirmed for the showcase include: Diplo, Ja Rule, Action Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis and others from every area of entertainment, sports and beyond.

In every episode of this of-the-moment variety show, five celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, comedy, TV, and film will face-off by creating quirky self-shot content that premieres online. The celebrity’s goal is to attract and engage the most online viewers to keep their digital shows “on the air” – and avoid being the channel that “goes dark”. Mini shows will debut on TBS’s YouTube channel on June 24, the day after the premiere episode, and will be scored by total views, view duration and engagement.

Each week, the stars will come together in an inventive high-tech virtual studio where they will screen and react to each other’s content and find out who will remain in the competition. And in an innovative “twist,” the lowest-performing celebrity will be replaced with a brand new surprise celebrity newcomer, adding a new layer of thrills as everyone vies for the largest internet following. The longer a celebrity stays in the competition, the more money they raise for their charity, with the last star on air earning an extra donation for their cause.

Celebrity Show-Off, Premiere, Tuesday, June 23, 10/9c, TBS