Full Schedule for Freeform's 'Funday' Father's Day Weekend Marathon

Freeform encourages us to stay home this Father’s Day weekend with nine family oriented movies. The Funday: Father’s Day Weekend event kicks off on Saturday, June 20.

The social distancing campaign #StayTheFFHome encourages us to stay at home with fun movie marathon weekends. The event also features talent from across the Freeform cable network and includes out-of-home, on-air and social PSAs aiming to distract, educate and entertain fans while creating a sense of communal viewing.

Here’s a rundown of the movies to air and when:

Saturday, June 20

7 a/6c – Liar Liar

9:10a/8:10c – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

11:20a/10:20c – The Game Plan

2/1c – Despicable Me

4:05/3:05c – Despicable Me 2

6:15/5:15c - Hotel Transylvania

8:20/7:20c – Coco (Disney/Pixar)

10:50/9:50c – The Parent Trap (1998)

Sunday, June 21

7a/6c – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

9:10a/8:10c – The Game Plan

11:50a/10:55c – Despicable Me

1:55/12:55c – Despicable Me 2

4:05/3:05c – Hotel Transylvania

6:10/5:10c – Coco (Disney/Pixar)

8:40/7:40c – The Parent Trap (1998)

11:50/10:50c – Matilda