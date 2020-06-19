Full Schedule for Freeform's 'Funday' Father's Day Weekend Marathon

Rick and Christina Gables
Freeform Despicable Me keyart
Universal Pictures

Freeform encourages us to stay home this Father’s Day weekend with nine family oriented movies. The Funday: Father’s Day Weekend event kicks off on Saturday, June 20.

The social distancing campaign #StayTheFFHome encourages us to stay at home with fun movie marathon weekends. The event also features talent from across the Freeform cable network and includes out-of-home, on-air and social PSAs aiming to distract, educate and entertain fans while creating a sense of communal viewing.

Here’s a rundown of the movies to air and when:

Freeform Coco Migel Hector

Courtesy of Pixar

Saturday, June 20

7 a/6c – Liar Liar

9:10a/8:10c – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

11:20a/10:20c – The Game Plan

2/1c  – Despicable Me

4:05/3:05c – Despicable Me 2

6:15/5:15c -  Hotel Transylvania

8:20/7:20c – Coco (Disney/Pixar)

10:50/9:50c – The Parent Trap (1998)

Freeform The Parent Trap Lindsay Lohan

Walt Disney Pictures

Sunday, June 21

7a/6c – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

9:10a/8:10c – The Game Plan

11:50a/10:55c – Despicable Me

1:55/12:55c – Despicable Me 2

4:05/3:05c – Hotel Transylvania

6:10/5:10c – Coco (Disney/Pixar)

8:40/7:40c – The Parent Trap (1998)

11:50/10:50c – Matilda

 