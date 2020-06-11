'This Is Us' Cast & Crew Mourns the Loss of Writer Jas Waters

The stars and crew of This Is Us are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jas Waters, a writer and journalist who worked on Season 2 of the NBC drama, died at age 39 earlier this week.

Waters was an established scribe in the industry, contributing to other shows and films including her most recent work on Showtime's Jim Carrey-starring Kidding. Her cause of death hasn't been revealed, but news of her passing was revealed in a tweet shared by Rain Management who worked closely with Waters.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters," the statement began. "Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come."

It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters. Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come. pic.twitter.com/zA3yiFaRLD — RMG (@RainManagement) June 10, 2020

The This Is Us writers room also acknowledged Waters' death, paying tribute to their former colleague with a sweet message. "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us."



The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

As word of Waters' death spread, the This Is Us cast and crew shared their personal memories and shock over the news. See their touching tributes and reactions below:

This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly https://t.co/fAZlIjhsIH — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) June 10, 2020

Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels. @JasFly #jaswaters Jas Waters Dies: ‘This Is Us’ Writer Dead at 39 https://t.co/VU1fzGdVIN via @heavysan — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) June 10, 2020

We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration ❤️ — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) June 11, 2020

When it’s all said and done, love really is all that matters. Rest well, Jas. https://t.co/djwtRlR5CZ — Kay Oyegun (Oh-yay-gun) (@KayOyegun) June 10, 2020

Just heartbroken over this. Sending all my thoughts to @JasFly’s friends and family. https://t.co/CIz3S25DFd — Isaac Aptaker (@iaptaker) June 10, 2020

When Jas walked into a room, you knew someone strong had entered your life. She was smart and funny and sarcastic and told fascinatingly good stories. Our family sends its deepest condolences and love to hers. ❤️ https://t.co/GMBu8NX1td — Vera Herbert (@veraherbert) June 11, 2020