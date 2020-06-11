'This Is Us' Cast & Crew Mourns the Loss of Writer Jas Waters

The stars and crew of This Is Us are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jas Waters, a writer and journalist who worked on Season 2 of the NBC drama, died at age 39 earlier this week.

Waters was an established scribe in the industry, contributing to other shows and films including her most recent work on Showtime's Jim Carrey-starring Kidding. Her cause of death hasn't been revealed, but news of her passing was revealed in a tweet shared by Rain Management who worked closely with Waters.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters," the statement began. "Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come."

The This Is Us writers room also acknowledged Waters' death, paying tribute to their former colleague with a sweet message. "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us."

As word of Waters' death spread, the This Is Us cast and crew shared their personal memories and shock over the news. See their touching tributes and reactions below: