'Ringside' Follows 2 Boxing Prodigies & the Fathers Who Trained Them (VIDEO)

Winner of the Silver Hugo Award at the Chicago International Film Festival, Ringside examines the lives of Kenneth Sims Jr., Destyne Butler Jr., and their fathers who train them as they embark on a journey to make the U.S. Olympic Boxing Team in 2009, and stays with them for the following nine years.

The Showtime Sports documentary Ringside premieres Friday, June 12.

Filmed over the course of those nine years by award-winning director Andre Hörmann, Ringside chronicles the dramatic upbringing of two boxing prodigies and follows the divergent paths they take as they navigate life’s uncertainties on the South Side of Chicago.

Throughout that time, their choices and circumstances change, leading one of them toward a promising boxing career, and the other one through the prison system.

Ringside, Premiere, Friday, June 12, 8:30/7:30c, SHOWTIME