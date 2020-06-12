Thursday TV Ratings: ABC's Game Show Trio Smokes the Competition

Game shows ruled on the Thursday, June 11 primetime broadcast television schedule with ABC winning in the 18-49 demographic. It was all thanks to the premiere of the Adam Scott-hosted Don't, which grabbed the top spot for the night, as well as the network's Holey Moley and To Tell The Truth, which came up right behind the new series.

The winner in total viewers for the night was a rerun of CBS' Young Sheldon. And while Don't performed solidly in the demo, it came in second in total viewers in the 9 o'clock time period after a rerun of CBS' Mom, which edged it out with 4.54 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, June 11, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):