Sunday TV Ratings: '60 Minutes' NAACP Legal Defense Fund Story Scores

Overall, it was a lower-than-usual viewed Sunday night in primetime broadcast television but CBS' 60 Minutes grabbed the top spot in total viewers. With stories on the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the George Floyd protests as well as San Antonio, Texas' attempts to reopen amidst COVID-19, the newsmagazine's 7.63 million viewers was the highest of the night.

In terms of the key demo of 18-49 aged viewers, ABC took the lead with Celebrity Family Feud coming in with a 0.9 rating in the 8 o'clock hour. Press Your Luck tied with 60 Minutes for a 0.6 rating for the night. CBS' Sunday Night movie — a sing-along version of the 1978 film Grease — had just under 4 million viewers (3.92 million), a drop over a million viewers from last week's film (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade), which took in 5.08 million.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, June 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):