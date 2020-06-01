Worth Watching: An ‘Iconic’ Showcase for TLC, ‘Baker’ Finale, Jazz on TMC

A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

Iconic: TLC (8/7c, The CW): Based on a Korean format (Immortal Songs: Singing the Legends), this special spotlights the female superstars of TLC as four guest artists cover some of their biggest hits in at-home performances, with TLC choosing one of the participants to collaborate in a climactic number. The guest artists, covering a variety of genres, are country duo LOCASH, hip-hop R&B sister duo Ceraadi, pop singer MAX and singer-songwriter Ally Brooke. American Idol vet Jordin Sparks is the host.

The Baker and the Beauty (9/8c, ABC): The romantic comedy closes its season with back-to-back episodes, in which Daniel (Victor Rasuk) reconnects with supermodel Noa (Nathalie Kelley), but career opportunities and divergent ambitions continue to threaten their long-term relationship. On the home front, Daniel’s sister Natalie (Belissa Escobedo) hopes her upcoming quinceañera will bring her whole family back together.

A Streetcar Named Desire (8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): On Mondays and Thursdays throughout June, TCM celebrates “Jazz in Film,” devoting its lineup to movies making innovative and pioneering use of jazz scores, including the Oscar-winning 1951 adaptation of the Tennessee Williams New Orleans drama. Host Eddie Muller is joined by Mercedes Ellington, granddaughter of famed composer-musician Duke Ellington, to introduce the night’s films — including the 1959 James Stewart courtroom drama Anatomy of a Murder (12:30 am/11:30), which features Ellington in an on-screen cameo. Ellington’s score, composed with Billy Strayhorn, won a Grammy for the soundtrack.

Inside Monday TV: Singer-songwriter Jewel appears on AXS TV’s At Home and Social (8/7c) with a special performance, benefiting her non-profit Inspiring Children Foundation, including her new song of uplift, “Grateful.” She’ll also deliver a message about mental health challenges during this isolating time… Cable’s INSP network pays tribute to the late James Drury with a selection of cast-favorite episodes of his long-running classic 1962-71 Western series The Virginian (9/8c), airing through Thursday, with behind-the-scenes interviews… Cultural tensions continue to roil the Canadian settlers of National Geographic’s Barkskins (9/8c), when the Iroquois head to the village of Wobik to collect their dead… Bravo’s Below Deck: Mediterranean (9/8c) returns for a fifth season, reminding us of a time when it still felt like a good idea to board a ship: in this case, the 184-foot yacht The Wellington, where the crew creates plenty of drama while sailing around Mallorca, Spain.