Thursday TV Ratings: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' With Anderson Cooper Scores

Jim Halterman
Anderson Cooper Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
ABC

The Thursday, May 28 primetime broadcast schedule had a single winner in both the coveted 18-49 demo and total viewers via ABC's revival of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? 

The episode featuring CNN's Anderson Cooper grabbed a 0.9 rating and 6.06 million viewers for its latest original episode. The other ABC game shows — Holey Moley and To Tell the Truthalso won their respective time slots in the 18-49 demo, with Truth also winning the 10 o'clock hour in total viewers, too.

Freshman drama Council of Dads couldn't beat Millionaire or a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon but stayed on par with its May 14 airing (2.78 million) and came in third for the 8 o'clock hour.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, May 28, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (ABC)0.96.06
Young Sheldon  - R (CBS)0.65.25
Council of Dads (NBC)0.42.74
Celebrity Watch Party  (Fox)0.31.58
Burden of Truth  (CW) 0.1545,000
8:30 p.m.Man with a Plan  (CBS)0.65.00
9:00 p.m.Holey Moley  (ABC)0.84.02
Mom - R  (CBS)0.64.64
Blindspot (NBC)0.31.82
Labor of Love (Fox)0.31.12
In The Dark  (CW)0.1448,000
9:30 p.m.Broke  (CBS)0.64.46
10 p.m.To Tell The Truth (ABC)0.73.65
SWAT – R (CBS)0.42.99
Law & Order: SVU – R  (NBC)0.31.80