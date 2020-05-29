Thursday TV Ratings: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' With Anderson Cooper Scores

The Thursday, May 28 primetime broadcast schedule had a single winner in both the coveted 18-49 demo and total viewers via ABC's revival of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The episode featuring CNN's Anderson Cooper grabbed a 0.9 rating and 6.06 million viewers for its latest original episode. The other ABC game shows — Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth — also won their respective time slots in the 18-49 demo, with Truth also winning the 10 o'clock hour in total viewers, too.

Freshman drama Council of Dads couldn't beat Millionaire or a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon but stayed on par with its May 14 airing (2.78 million) and came in third for the 8 o'clock hour.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, May 28, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):