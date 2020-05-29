Thursday TV Ratings: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' With Anderson Cooper Scores
The Thursday, May 28 primetime broadcast schedule had a single winner in both the coveted 18-49 demo and total viewers via ABC's revival of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
The episode featuring CNN's Anderson Cooper grabbed a 0.9 rating and 6.06 million viewers for its latest original episode. The other ABC game shows — Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth — also won their respective time slots in the 18-49 demo, with Truth also winning the 10 o'clock hour in total viewers, too.
Freshman drama Council of Dads couldn't beat Millionaire or a rerun of CBS's Young Sheldon but stayed on par with its May 14 airing (2.78 million) and came in third for the 8 o'clock hour.
12 Competition & Game Shows You Can Watch This Summer
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, May 28, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (ABC)
|0.9
|6.06
|Young Sheldon - R (CBS)
|0.6
|5.25
|Council of Dads (NBC)
|0.4
|2.74
|Celebrity Watch Party (Fox)
|0.3
|1.58
|Burden of Truth (CW)
|0.1
|545,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Man with a Plan (CBS)
|0.6
|5.00
|9:00 p.m.
|Holey Moley (ABC)
|0.8
|4.02
|Mom - R (CBS)
|0.6
|4.64
|Blindspot (NBC)
|0.3
|1.82
|Labor of Love (Fox)
|0.3
|1.12
|In The Dark (CW)
|0.1
|448,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Broke (CBS)
|0.6
|4.46
|10 p.m.
|To Tell The Truth (ABC)
|0.7
|3.65
|SWAT – R (CBS)
|0.4
|2.99
|Law & Order: SVU – R (NBC)
|0.3
|1.80