Wednesday TV Ratings: New Game Show 'Game On!' Premieres Strong on CBS

Audiences may be shrinking now that the summer months are here in the world of prime time broadcast television but a new face on the landscape took a fast lead. That would be CBS's new Keegan-Michael Key-hosted reality game show, Game On!. The series led in total viewers for the night (4.53 million) and tied for the top spot in the 18-49 demo (0.6) with the second airing of Fox's summer reality competition series, Ultimate Tag.

The final season premiere of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. failed to spark a big audience, coming in second in the 10 o'clock hour in total viewers (0.4) and third in total viewers (1.92 million) behind reruns of Chicago P.D. and S.W.A.T..

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, May 27, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):