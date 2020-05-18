'Bold and the Beautiful' May Return to Filming in June — With Some Changes

The television production shutdowns have mostly continued with the ongoing pandemic, and that includes most daytime dramas, many which have turned to airing reruns in the absence of new episodes. But it seems there might be more new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the way — and sooner than we thought.

Initially, Bold and the Beautiful shut production for two weeks before changing the status to indefinitely. Now, Deadline reports that the cast and crew of the CBS soap received a memo informing them that production could resume as soon as this June. This return isn't set in stone yet, as everything remains up-in-the-air until the production company deems it's safe to resume filming. Safety measures will need to be taken and nothing will begin until guidelines are set by Television City and approved by Hollywood unions.

What would safety protocols likely include? Considering the show's affinity for scenes that include kissing, brawls and other forms of close contact, it's easy to imagine that actors would need to maintain distance and avoiding such scenarios for the time-being. And perhaps the storylines will reflect our current world?

In the meantime, flashback episodes are airing daily for both B&B and The Young and the Restless. TV Insider reached out to B&B representation about a possible return to production but they have "no comment or statement at this time."

Stay tuned for updates as they arrive and delve into the past with The Bold and the Beautiful's reruns airing weekdays on CBS.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS

