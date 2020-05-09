Martha Stewart Advises Aspiring Bakers in 'Bakeaway Camp' (VIDEO)

Emmy-winning television personality, cookbook author and lifestyle expert Martha Stewart helps guide six talented amateur bakers in the new primetime series Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart, premiering Monday, May 11 on Food Network.

Host Jesse Palmer joins Martha in this culinary retreat that is anything but, as the six campers must brave the outdoor elements through four one-hour episodes for a once in a lifetime opportunity to perfect their baking skills under the watchful eye of Camp Director Martha Stewart, along with camp counselors and baking experts Carla Hall and Dan Langan.

In each episode Martha and Jesse lead the bakers through challenges that test their skills over two rounds, with the most impressive baker of the first heat getting a personal one-on-one mentoring session with their idol, Martha, in her home kitchen.

Equal parts baking boot-camp and camp-inspired games and challenges, the baker that displays the least amount of progress at the end of each episode will pack their bags and head home, with the last camper standing winning a kitchen filled with appliances worth $25,000.

In the premiere episode the six amateur bakers are getting out of the kitchen and into the wild as they arrive for their first day at camp.

Camp Director Martha Stewart arrives on horseback and host Jesse Palmer presents the bakers with their first Counselor’s Challenge, as each baker must put a unique spin on the most quintessential camping dessert - s’mores!

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart, Premiere, May 11, 9/8c, Food Network