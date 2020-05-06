'Dateline NBC's Josh Mankiewicz Previews the New 'Motive for Murder' Podcast (VIDEO)

If you, like many, are obsessed with true crime podcasts, you don't want to miss the new one launching on May 7 from Dateline NBC's Josh Mankiewicz.

The correspondent sat down with Damian Holbrook to chat about the six-episode Motive for Murder — available wherever you get your podcast fill — as well as the evolution of crime reporting and the obsession with true crime.

"When we started doing true crime, which was about 15 years ago, I did not see what was coming. I did not realize that there was a giant audience out there waiting to soak up each story — and not just listen to it and watch it but live in it," Mankiewicz shared, and he likes it. "It's gratifying when your work is studied that closely by the audience and people pay attention." He's had people come up to him with questions about past cases.

While people can already listen to the audio from past Dateline episodes now, this new podcast, a partnership with Neon Hum Media, is based on a story they did last year. Motive for Murder is "about a couple murders that happened in the Houston area back in 2012 and they almost had to be connected but the connection wasn't clear. The motive wasn't clear," he previewed. "It spanned multiple jurisdictions. It took a very long time to solve. The murderer was hiding in plain sight."

Watch the video above for more from Mankiewicz about the new podcast and how it takes you behind the scenes of Dateline — "the real talent ... are the people you don't see on the air" — Tiger King, and more.

Motive for Murder, Podcast Premiere, Thursday, May 7

Dateline NBC, Fridays, 9/8c, NBC