Friday TV Ratings: 'Hawaii Five-0' Finale Ends On Two Year High in Total Viewers

After ten seasons anchoring CBS's Friday nights, Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its run with a series finale that gave the crime drama its highest total viewers in over two years. With 9.34 million total viewers, the rebooted drama of the 1968-1980 series (which also aired on CBS) hit a high it hasn't seen since a January 12, 2018 (9.38 million). The series also tied for the lead 18-49 demo with ABC's Shark Tank (both received a 0.9 rating).

The night was also good to Hawaii Five-0's lead-in, MacGyver (also a reboot of the 1985-93 ABC series), which also grabbed a season high and its highest numbers since its February 2, 2018 (7.27 million). The eye network's Blue Bloods also hit a series high in total viewers with 8.80 million viewers.

'Hawaii Five-0' Boss 'Really Comfortable' With the Series Finale Ending Series creator and executive producer Peter Lenkov on what's in store for McGarrett and the potential for 'H50' characters to show up on 'Magnum P.I.' in the future.

Here's the breakdown for Friday, April 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):