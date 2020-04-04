Friday TV Ratings: 'Hawaii Five-0' Finale Ends On Two Year High in Total Viewers
After ten seasons anchoring CBS's Friday nights, Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its run with a series finale that gave the crime drama its highest total viewers in over two years. With 9.34 million total viewers, the rebooted drama of the 1968-1980 series (which also aired on CBS) hit a high it hasn't seen since a January 12, 2018 (9.38 million). The series also tied for the lead 18-49 demo with ABC's Shark Tank (both received a 0.9 rating).
The night was also good to Hawaii Five-0's lead-in, MacGyver (also a reboot of the 1985-93 ABC series), which also grabbed a season high and its highest numbers since its February 2, 2018 (7.27 million). The eye network's Blue Bloods also hit a series high in total viewers with 8.80 million viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Friday, April 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Shark Tank (ABC)
|0.9
|5.22
|MacGyver (CBS)
|0.8
|7.11
|The Blacklist (NBC)
|0.6
|4.70
|WWE Friday Night Smackdown - R (Fox)
|0.6
|2.37
|Charmed (CW)
|0.1
|619,000
|9 p.m.
|Hawaii Five-0 - F (CBS)
|0.9
|9.34
|20/20 (ABC)
|0.65
|3.34
|Dateline NBC (NBC)
|0.6
|3.69
|Dynasty (CW)
|0.1
|320,000
|10 p.m.
|Blue Bloods (CBS)
|0.7
|8.80
|NBC News Special (NBC)
|0.6
|3.56