Country Music's Best Perform From Home in 'ACM Presents: Our Country'

With appearances and concerts cancelled, country music’s biggest stars are practicing social distancing and staying home – and inviting fans to join them for a new kind of entertainment special.

ACM Presents: Our Country will feature intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with top country artists, along with clips of their favorite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 55-year history. The new special will be broadcast Sunday, April 5 on the CBS.

This will be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

Confirmed performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Additionally, the special will honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

Hosted by Gayle King, this two-hour special will be broadcast during the time slot previously scheduled for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which were postponed, and will air on CBS in September.

ACM Presents: Our Country, Premiere, Sunday, April 5, 8/7c, CBS