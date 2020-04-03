Entrepreneur Challenges Robert Herjavec to Golf in 'Shark Tank' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Entrepreneur Jason Richardson is making quite the entrance for his Shark Tank pitch in Friday's episode featuring his business, Bad Birdie.

The Los Angeles native's company gives golfers cool wardrobe options with funky prints and designs on special polo shirts. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the meeting between him and sharks Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec.

Seeking $300,000, Richardson is offering 10% equity in his company for any sharks willing to bite at his proposal. Before getting to the "Birdie" part of his presentation, Richardson wants to reveal the "Bad" side, pointing out the dull polo options golfers are usually left with.

This then leads to the reveal of his clothing line of golf shirts designed in the "freshest, most fun styles." Plus, these polos are moisture-wicking, anti-odor, anti-microbial, and they protect from the sun. Needless to say, there's some interest from the sharks.

When Robert offers to invest in the company in exchange for 25% equity, the entrepreneur has to think it through. Eventually he decides that if Robert can make a put, he'll offer the shark a deal. If not, the percentage will go down to 20%.

What will happen? Check out the clip above and don't miss Shark Tank when it airs Friday on ABC.

Shark Tank, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC