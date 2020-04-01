Discovery's Full 'Shark Week in a Weekend' Schedule of Fan-Favorite Episodes

Shark Week, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event will swim onto screens for a special weekend marathon featuring a line-up of fan-favorite episodes. The Shark Week in a Weekend event airs this Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and 5 on Discovery Channel.

The pop culture phenomenon will take viewers to oceans around the world with a team of renowned marine biologists and science institutions to deliver groundbreaking shark stories incorporating innovative research technology and revealing compelling insight into the mysterious world of sharks.

From the coast of South Africa to islands in the Bahamas, Shark Week in a Weekend will bring the world to viewers at home while scientists take on some of the most daring shark experiments ever attempted.

As a centerpiece to this weekend event, Discovery Channel will air it’s first scripted feature-length film, Capsized: Blood in the Water on Saturday evening. We will also check in with Shark After Dark’s not-very-deep sea sidekick Bob the Shark, who's dealing with his own underwater disaster: home-isolation with his family.

Check out the Shark Week in a Weekend fintastic programming schedule here:

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

9:00 AM ET/PT SHARK VORTEX

10:00 AM ET/PT GREAT HAMMERHEAD INVASION

11:00 AM ET/PT SHARKS OF THE BADLANDS

12:00 PM ET/PT ALIEN SHARKS: STRANGER FINS

1:00 PM ET/PT AIR JAWS STRIKES BACK

2:00 PM ET/PT LAWS OF JAWS: DANGEROUS WATERS

3:00 PM ET/PT RONDA ROUSEY UNCAGED

4:00 PM ET/PT PHELPS VS. SHARK: GREAT GOLD VS. GREAT WHITE

5:00 PM ET/PT SHAQ DOES SHARK WEEK

6:00 PM ET/PT GUY FIERI’S FEEDING FRENZY

7:00 PM ET/PT BEAR VS. SHARK

8:00 PM ET/PT EXPEDITION UNKNOWN: MEGALODON

9:00 PM ET/PT CAPSIZED: BLOOD IN THE WATER

11:00 PM ET/PT THE SHARKS OF HEADSTONE HELL

12:00 AM ET/PT AIR JAWS: THE HUNTED

1:00 AM ET/PT SHARK WEEK’S ISLE OF JAWS

3:00 AM ET/PT SHARKWRECKED: CRASH LANDING

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

9:00 AM ET/PT MONSTER HAMMERHEAD

10:00 AM ET/PT SHARK-CROC SHOWDOWN

11:00 AM ET/PT MONSTER MAKO: PERFECT PREDATOR

12:00 PM ET/PT SHARK CAM STAKEOUT

1:00 PM ET/PT TIGER SHARK INVASION

2:00 PM ET/PT CUBA’S SECRET SHARK LAIR

3:00 PM ET/PT AIR JAWS: FIN OF FURY

4:00 PM ET/PT EXTINCT OR ALIVE: THE LOST SHARK

5:00 PM ET/PT LEGEND OF DEEP BLUE

6:00 PM ET/PT NAKED AND AFRAID OF SHARKS

Shark Week in a Weekend, Begins Saturday, April 4 at 9a/8c, Discovery Channel