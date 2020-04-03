Thursday TV Ratings: 'Grey's' & 'Young Sheldon' Split Night, 'Broke' Has Solid Debut

A young genius and the medical professionals from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital ruled Thursday night in broadcast television. Young Sheldon, the prequel to The Big Bang Theory, hit a season high in total viewers with nearly 10 million viewers. In the 18-49 demo, the comedy slipped to second behind ABC's Grey's Anatomywhich drew a 1.4 rating.

The night also saw the premiere of Pauley Perrette's new sitcom, Broke, which held on to most of its Mom lead-in for a strong first showing. That strong performance in the 9:30 p.m. time slot may have helped CBS's 10 p.m. entry, Tommy, nab a series high in total viewers with 5.51 million. Also in that 10 o'clock hour, ABC's How To Get Away With Murder began airing its final six episodes and also hit a season high and its highest total viewers numbers since its November 15, 2018 episode.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, April 2, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Young Sheldon   (CBS) 1.39.99
Station 19 (ABC)1.17.29
Last Man Standing  (Fox)0.74.10
Superstore  (NBC)0.73.29
Katy Keene – R (CW) 0.1413,000
8:30 p.m.Man with a Plan  (CBS)0.97.13
Last Man Standing – R  (Fox)0.62.79
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) 0.52.20
9 p.m.Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 1.47.13
Mom (CBS)1.07.62
Will & Grace – R (NBC)0.31.51
Mental Samurai – R (Fox)0.51.88
Legacies - R  (CW)0.0254,000
9:30 p.m.Broke  (CBS)0.97.05
Indebted (NBC)0.31.35
10 p.m.Law & Order: SVU (NBC)0.63.51
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) 0.63.03
Tommy (CBS)0.65.51