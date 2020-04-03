Thursday TV Ratings: 'Grey's' & 'Young Sheldon' Split Night, 'Broke' Has Solid Debut

A young genius and the medical professionals from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital ruled Thursday night in broadcast television. Young Sheldon, the prequel to The Big Bang Theory, hit a season high in total viewers with nearly 10 million viewers. In the 18-49 demo, the comedy slipped to second behind ABC's Grey's Anatomy, which drew a 1.4 rating.

The night also saw the premiere of Pauley Perrette's new sitcom, Broke, which held on to most of its Mom lead-in for a strong first showing. That strong performance in the 9:30 p.m. time slot may have helped CBS's 10 p.m. entry, Tommy, nab a series high in total viewers with 5.51 million. Also in that 10 o'clock hour, ABC's How To Get Away With Murder began airing its final six episodes and also hit a season high and its highest total viewers numbers since its November 15, 2018 episode.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, April 2, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):