Thursday TV Ratings: 'Grey's' & 'Young Sheldon' Split Night, 'Broke' Has Solid Debut
Broke with Pauley Perrette
A young genius and the medical professionals from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital ruled Thursday night in broadcast television. Young Sheldon, the prequel to The Big Bang Theory, hit a season high in total viewers with nearly 10 million viewers. In the 18-49 demo, the comedy slipped to second behind ABC's Grey's Anatomy, which drew a 1.4 rating.
The night also saw the premiere of Pauley Perrette's new sitcom, Broke, which held on to most of its Mom lead-in for a strong first showing. That strong performance in the 9:30 p.m. time slot may have helped CBS's 10 p.m. entry, Tommy, nab a series high in total viewers with 5.51 million. Also in that 10 o'clock hour, ABC's How To Get Away With Murder began airing its final six episodes and also hit a season high and its highest total viewers numbers since its November 15, 2018 episode.
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, April 2, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Young Sheldon (CBS)
|1.3
|9.99
|Station 19 (ABC)
|1.1
|7.29
|Last Man Standing (Fox)
|0.7
|4.10
|Superstore (NBC)
|0.7
|3.29
|Katy Keene – R (CW)
|0.1
|413,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Man with a Plan (CBS)
|0.9
|7.13
|Last Man Standing – R (Fox)
|0.6
|2.79
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
|0.5
|2.20
|9 p.m.
|Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
|1.4
|7.13
|Mom (CBS)
|1.0
|7.62
|Will & Grace – R (NBC)
|0.3
|1.51
|Mental Samurai – R (Fox)
|0.5
|1.88
|Legacies - R (CW)
|0.0
|254,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Broke (CBS)
|0.9
|7.05
|Indebted (NBC)
|0.3
|1.35
|10 p.m.
|Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
|0.6
|3.51
|How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
|0.6
|3.03
|Tommy (CBS)
|0.6
|5.51