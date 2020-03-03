Will '9-1-1: Lone Star' Kill off a Major Character in the Season 1 Finale?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Episode 8 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, "Monster Inside."]

9-1-1: Lone Star began with Owen (Rob Lowe) worrying he was going to lose his son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein). Will that fear become a reality in the Season 1 finale?

The last call before the two-parter was a heartbreaking one, in more ways than one. Grace (Sierra McClain) responded to a 9-1-1 call about a home invasion, only to learn the man was suffering from dementia and had broken into his former house. The man currently living there was ready to defend his family with a gun if need be. But after the situation was handled, that man collapsed. The 126 crew went in to tend to him, only for T.K. to open the bedroom door — and the man's son to shoot him in the chest.

T.K. survived, but it's not looking good. As Owen relayed to his comatose son, the doctors were able to re-inflate his lung, but they wouldn't know about any brain issues until he woke up. "I told her not to worry," he said, referring to T.K.'s mother, "that her beautiful, strong, resilient kid will be on his feet in no time."

But will he be? Or might the first season — Lone Star has yet to be renewed — of the 9-1-1 spinoff end in tragedy? There's always the risk of complications. Even if T.K. survives, the 126 crew could still suffer a major loss. As Owen noted, he could have brain issues or his recovery could affect when or if he can return to work.

While everyone's been concerned about Owen's health due to his cancer — once they found out — what if he's not the Strand they (and we) should be worried about losing?

Even so, it is hard to imagine Lone Star killing off T.K. given everything still to explore with the character. There's his relationship with Carlos (Rafael Silva), Owen's cancer, his job, and everything with the team. Rather, it does seem more likely that his recovery may not be an easy one. No matter what happens, this is going to have quite the impact on the 126.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season Finale, Monday, March 9, 8/7c, Fox