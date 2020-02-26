Jeremy Wade Investigates Underwater Secrets in 'Mysteries of the Deep' (VIDEO)

The world’s oceans are a deep source of unsolved mysteries, from ships that disappear without a trace to unexplained underwater anomalies to a super virus showing up along Florida’s coast.

In Mysteries of the Deep, an all-new series premiering Thursday, April 2 on Science Channel, host Jeremy Wade searches for answers behind the world’s most iconic and baffling underwater mysteries known to science.

The deep-sea remains a dangerous and unexplored frontier. A place that swallows evidence and where the unknown is normal. Jeremy takes on his biggest adventures yet and will stop at nothing to find answers.

In one of the episodes, Jeremy looks at a revolutionary new technique to identify the Loch Ness Monster. Stories of this underwater creature have stood the test of time. Jeremy has investigated monsters all over the world, but the Loch Ness remains one of the biggest mysteries of all.

Now new sightings and state-of-the-art science may unmask this famed monster once and for all.

Jeremy will take viewers beyond the attention-grabbing headlines in search of real answers. Will he put together the clues to finally solve this mystery once and for all?

But these aren’t the only mysteries that Jeremy will explore. He’ll also look at the ultimate tale of survival where a man managed to stay alive for 3 days trapped in a shipwreck at the bottom of the ocean. What is the secret to survival? And what should you do in a scenario when all odds are against you?

Finally, Jeremy will delve into the gruesome discoveries washing up on the shores of British Columbia. Shockingly, it isn’t an isolated incident. Was it the mafia? A secret government coverup? Or the work of a serial killer? Jeremy will follow the clues with a team using the latest techniques in marine forensics to shine some light on this mystery.

Each week, Jeremy will delve into several unsolved mysteries using science along with incredible archive footage, eyewitness accounts and expert analysis to find answers. No topic is off-limits, no matter how strange it may sound.

Jeremy will search for lost treasure, missing ships and planes and clues behind strange ocean bed discoveries. But just how far will he go into the unknown? And will he be able unravel the secrets behind these mind-boggling stories?

Mysteries of the Deep, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 2, 10/9c, Science Channel