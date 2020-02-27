Merritt Patterson & Justin Kelly Star in Hallmark's 'Bad Date Chronicles' (VIDEO)

Merritt Patterson and Justin Kelly star in Bad Date Chronicles an original movie premiere airing Saturday, February 29, on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual Love Ever After programming event.

Leigh (Patterson) runs the website Bad Date Chronicles, which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences.

When rival blogger Conner (Kelly) becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the "bad dater."

Also starring are Lanie McAuley as Erin, Giles Panton as Brad, Gina Holden as Allison, Matt Bellefleur as Milo and Viv Leacock as the Maitre’d.