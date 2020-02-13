When Does '9-1-1' Return? Get a First Look at the Next Crazy Rescue (VIDEO)

Lone Star may be helping to fill the 9-1-1 hole in your heart right now, but you're probably also eager for the original to return.

If so, you're in luck, because Fox has announced that the third season resumes on March 16. The network released a preview teasing what to expect in the second half, and there will, of course, be more crazy calls and daring rescues.

Connie Britton in Talks to Return as Abby in '9-1-1' Season 3 Prior to Season 2, executive producer Tim Minear told TV Insider 'the door is not only left open for her — it's propped.'

Watch the preview below to see who's attempting to rescue a victim hanging from the bottom of a plane and what looks like some of the responders in a dangerous situation.

9-1-1 aired its fall finale at the beginning of December, and fans have been waiting since to see what comes next after that cliffhanger. Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) told Bobby (Peter Krause) he has a brain tumor — but he didn't want to tell his ex-wife (and Bobby's wife) Athena (Angela Bassett) and their kids just yet. Will that have changed when the series picks up again in March? We'll have to wait and see.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

9-1-1, Monday, March 16, 8/7c, Fox