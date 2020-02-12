Troian Bellisario & Eoin Macken Guest Star in 'Stumptown' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Stumptown is welcoming two TV vets in February 12's "'Til Dex Do Us Part," and we have your exclusive first look!

Troian Bellisario and Eoin Macken guest star in TV Insider's sneak peek clip above, which sees their characters Jenna and Zach in the middle of a wedding ceremony. Bellisario is best known for her role as Spencer Hastings in Freeform's hit series Pretty Little Liars, while Macken is known for his work in shows like Nightflyers, The Night Shift, and Merlin.

Roush Review: All Aboard the 'Stumptown' Express Cobie Smulders shines as a PI with attitude in a rollicking caper that's pure entertainment.

In the preview, the wedding day bliss — scored by an instrumental version of Modern English's "I Melt With You" — is counterbalanced by Dex (Cobie Smulders) getting into a fight. Clothed in a formal gown, she outlasts her opponent as the nuptials proceed.

Then it comes to that point in the ceremony in which the officiant asks the couple if they take one another as man and wife... but there's a bit of an interruption. Check out the full clip above to see how things play out.

The episode will see Dex hired to investigate the bride's fiancé when suspicions over a hurried wedding make her question his motives. But there's more than meets the eye when it comes to the pair!

Don't miss out when Stumptown airs tonight on ABC.

Stumptown, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC