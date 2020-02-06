Where to Watch the Best of Kirk Douglas on TV & Streaming

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died Wednesday, February 5, at 103. As one of the last great stars of Hollywood's golden age, Douglas — who was also father to star Michael Douglas — certainly made an impact.

Nominated for three Academy Awards through his career (for roles in the films Lust for Life (1956), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Champion (1949)), and earning an honorary award in 1996, Douglas' career spanned for more than six decades after he first broke onto the scene with his role as Walter O'Neil in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers in 1946.

Taking a look back at his various works, we're rounding up where to watch the actor on TV as well as streaming and On Demand.

Amazon Prime Video

Various titles featuring the actor are available with an Amazon Prime membership including The Way West (1967), The Vikings (1958), Catch Me a Spy (1971), The Big Trees (1952), Remembrance of Love (1982), Inherit the Wind (1988), The Master Touch (1972), Is Paris Burning? (1966) as well as It Runs in the Family (2003), which costars Michael Douglas.

The classic Douglas is best known for, Spartacus (1960), is also available to rent ($3.99) or purchase ($7.99) on Prime Video along with various other titles he is featured in. You can also catch his appearances on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In (1968) from Season 2, Episodes 4 and 5.

TCM

TCM has various titles featuring the star set to air. Below, catch the lineup of what's coming this month and beyond.

Monday, February 10

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (4:15 a.m./3:15 a.m. c)

Tuesday, February 11

Lust for Life (1:15 a.m./12:15 a.m. c)

The Bad and the Beautiful (11 p.m./10 p.m. c)

Monday, February 24

The Story of Three Loves (1953) (7:45 a.m./6:45 a.m. c)

Sunday, March 1

A Letter to Three Wives (1948) (6 p.m./5 p.m. c)

On Demand

Dependent upon providers, some of Douglas' films are available for free On Demand. Under Xfinity's Hitz, viewers can watch films like Spartacus for free.

Starz

Currently available with a Starz subscription, viewers can watch Douglas in Posse (1975), Man Without a Star (1955), The Man From Snowy River (1982), Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) and Greedy (1994).

MOVIES! TV Network

The network is presenting a special Icon-A-Thon featuring Douglas' films on February 9, see their full schedule below.

My Dear Secretary (1948) (12 p.m./11 a.m. c)

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (2 p.m./1 p.m. c)

In Harm's Way (1965) (4:25 p.m./3:25 p.m. c)

Stay tuned for more programming as announcements are made.