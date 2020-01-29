Get Ready for the Epic ‘Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour’ (VIDEO)

Following the successful release of her album El Dorado, Shakira returns to the world stage with her most celebrated show yet. Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour premieres Friday, January 31 on HBO, providing viewers an exclusive look at Shakira’s most recent tour before her upcoming halftime performance during football’s biggest night in February.

The famed Colombian singer performs her smash hits like “Chantaje” and “La Bicicleta,” as well as favorites from her 20+ year repertoire before a sold-out crowd at the Los Angeles Forum. The concert film also features documentary segments that give viewers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the dedication she puts into her craft in order to give her fans the most electrifying concert experience.

Shakira is the highest-selling Colombian artist of all time with over 80 million albums sold worldwide. She has won 263 major awards including a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Vocal Album and a Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album for El Dorado.

Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, Premiere, Friday, January 31, 8/7c, HBO