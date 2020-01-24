'Who Will Write Our History' Tells True Story of Nazi Propaganda Oppression

In November 1940, days after the Nazis sealed 450,000 Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto, a secret band of journalists, scholars and community leaders decided to fight back. Led by historian Emanuel Ringelblum and known by the code name Oyneg Shabes, this clandestine group vowed to defeat Nazi lies and propaganda not with guns or fists, but with pen and paper.

Now, for the first time, their story is told in the documentary Who Will Write Our History, premiering Sunday, January 26 on Discovery Channel, to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Featuring the voices of three-time Academy Award® nominee Joan Allen and Academy Award® winner Adrian Brody, this documentary film mixes the writings of the Oyneg Shabes archive with new interviews, rarely seen footage and stunning dramatizations (shot on location in Lodz and Warsaw, Poland) to transport audiences inside the Ghetto and the lives of these courageous resistance fighters.

Previously screened in more than 75 countries and at prestigious film festivals, during a time when hate attacks are at an all-time high, facts are branded as “fake news” and journalism is under attack, this film highlights the extraordinary efforts of a group who defied their murderous enemy with the ultimate weapon – the truth – and risked everything so that their archive would survive the war, even if they did not.

Who Will Write Our History, Premiere, Sunday, January 26, 3/2c, Discovery Channel