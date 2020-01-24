Amazon's 'Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer' Docuseries Is About the Women

Elizabeth Kendall was a young, divorced single mom when she met aspiring lawyer Ted Bundy at a Seattle bar in 1969. Suave and handsome, he seemed like Mr. Right. But her boyfriend hid a double life as a killer and later confessed to murdering 30 women.

Now, 31 years after Bundy's execution, Kendall (above, with Bundy in 1974, when she went by the last name Kloepfer) breaks her silence in the five-part series Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer.

"Liz wanted her story to have more meaning, not [be] a tabloid telling," says producer and director Trish Wood.

To that end, she presents Kendall's experience in the context of 1970s America, showing how feminism (exemplified by The Mary Tyler Moore Show) fueled Bundy's hatred of women. And the societal expectation that women and girls should be nice and helpful enabled the killer to fool his victims by posing as someone in need of assistance.

Female voices abound, including Kendall, victims' loved ones, law enforcement who worked on the case, and survivors of Bundy's attacks, some of whom speak publicly for the first time.

"This story isn't about Ted," Wood notes. "It's about the women."

Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer, Docuseries Premiere, Friday, January 31, Amazon Prime Video