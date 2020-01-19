Netflix's 'Dracula' Makes Him 'a Fully Rounded Inhuman Being'

Sherlock executive producers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss stake their claim on a different literary icon with Dracula.

"The challenge was putting Dracula at the center of the story," says Moffat of the oft-adapted tale. "Traditionally, he's like the shark in Jaws…he only shows up for the eating."

Here, the Count (Claes Bang, above) becomes the main attraction as escapee Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) recounts his terrifying experiences to a nun at the convent where he's convalescing. This framework — and what follows after Harker's confession — allows for a slew of scares and a deeper dive into Dracula's motives.

"The idea was to let him talk," Moffat continues. "[Or] as Mark says, 'Make him a fully rounded inhuman being.'" Bloody smart move.

