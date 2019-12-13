First Look: 'The Simpsons' Keeps Scott Bakula From 'NCIS: New Orleans' (VIDEO) 

NCIS: New Orleans' Scott Bakula finds himself on the wrong side of the law in Sunday's holiday episode of The Simpsons, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek!

It all starts when the TV star runs into some trouble simply for having the initials S.B.. In our exclusive clip of the episode titled "Bobby, It's Cold Outside," Bakula, billionaire businessman Steve Ballmer, and Sandra Bullock are all uncuffed when the cops bring in the latest suspect. One of the three (Ballmer) took advantage of the mixup, and the others aren't exactly pleased with where they ended up.

"I should've been back at NCIS: New Orleans two hours ago!" Bakula complains. Might this be where another one of his shows would prove useful?

Watch the clip below for more of Bakula and Ballmer's reactions.

Also in this episode, Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer) gets contracted as this year's mall Santa. Plus, someone is stealing all the Christmas packages off people's front porches!

