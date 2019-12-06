Disney Channel Starts the Holiday Season With 2 Festive Music Specials

Disney Channel has plenty of festive, musical fun in store this holiday season!

Kicking things off, Raven-Symoné hosts and performs in the magical holiday special, Holidays Unwrapped, on Sunday, December 8. The event which will include performances by fellow Disney Channel stars Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz (Raven's Home) and Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables).

The special will also feature the television premiere of the Descendants 3 music video Audrey’s Christmas Rewind, along with appearances by Anneliese van der Pol, Jason Maybaum (Raven's Home) and the cast of BUNK'D.

Then on Friday, December 13, it’s Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World.

Zombies 2 stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim will co-host this holiday party with artist Matthew Morrison, treating fans to a magical holiday celebration featuring performances from Shaggy, Pentatonix and Disney Channel stars Issac Ryan Brown (Raven's Home), Ruby Rose Turner (Coop & Cami Ask the World) and Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables) from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and aboard the majestic Disney Fantasy—part of the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Holidays Unwrapped, Premiere, Sunday, December 8 at 8/7c, Disney Channel

Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World, Premiere, Friday, December 13, 8/7c, Disney Channel