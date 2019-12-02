Discovery's New Competition Series 'Man vs. Bear' Rewrites All the Rules

For thousands of years, Grizzly Bears have stood at the top of the evolutionary food chain with unchallenged dominance. Now for the first time ever, humans will be entering the bears’ territory and take them on in a competition like never attempted.

Pitting one against the other, Man vs. Bear premieres Wednesday, December 4 on Discovery. Blow-by-blow commentary will be delivered by on-the-ground experts Brandon Tierney and Casey Anderson.

Each week, three Grizzlies – Bart, Honey Bump and Tank – will take on three new human competitors at their Utah sanctuary to test the limits of strength, speed and stamina.

All challenges will be based on the bears’ natural instincts as well as predatory skills and actions – whether it’s engaging in a monumental game of “tug of war” or using brute force to roll giant logs.

Each episode will include five distinct challenges inspired by what bears do naturally in the wild, pushing these brave men and women to their absolute limits.

In the final round, the top two competitors will come face-to-face with Bart, who stands 8 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 1,400 pounds.

The human competitor who earns the most points of the day will be named champion. At the end of the season, the top three competitors with the most points will return one more time for the super-human showdown against the bears.

Man vs. Bear, Series Premiere, Wednesday, December 4, 9/8c, Discovery