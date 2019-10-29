'Dublin Murders' Sneak Peek: The Stars Tease Madness & Mystery (VIDEO)

Starz's latest series Dublin Murders delves into the dark world of murder mysteries beginning Sunday, November 10.

Based on Tana French's Dublin Murder Squad novels, the action follows detectives Rob Reilly (Killian Scott) and Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene). Together they will work to uncover the secrets hidden behind dark cases but not without some bumps along the way.

In an exclusive featurette, the stars and showrunner Sarah Phelps tease what viewers can expect from the twisted tales which include storylines from two of French's books — In the Woods (2007) and The Likeness (2008).

'Dublin Murders' Stars Tease Dark Cases and Even Darker Characters Killian Scott and Sarah Greene lead in the show based on Tana French's 'Dublin Murder Squad' novels.

"The old English word for madness is wood," Phelps says in the clip, "and I kept thinking about the madness of being lost in the woods."

Phelps goes on to tease the first case the detectives encounter — a young girl who's been posed on an altar in the middle of the woods. But the case strikes close to home as Scott's Rob Reilly has a connection somehow.

"We shouldn't be doing this," detective Maddox says.

"Why not?" detective Reilly questions.

"Because it's about you..." Maddox answers.

Greene calls the drama a "psychological thriller," and Scott teases some parallels to the stories and old Irish tales. Make sure to check out the full clip above, and don't miss Dublin Murders when it premiers November 10.

Dublin Murders, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 10, 8/7c, Starz