Megyn Kelly Returning to Fox News for Interview With Tucker Carlson

Megyn Kelly is making her return to Fox News Wednesday, October 16 when she sits down with host Tucker Carlson for an interview.

The former Fox News anchor hasn't appeared on the news channel since January 2017 when she abruptly departed the network. The interview with Carlson will also serve as Kelly's first since being booted from NBC last year.

Kelly made headlines in 2018 with some controversial comments about the use of blackface in Halloween costumes. Eventually, she and NBC came to an agreement and parted ways, ending her show, Megyn Kelly Today, in the process.

Carlson shared the news about Kelly's upcoming appearance during his Monday broadcast. "Megyn Kelly will join us as a guest on this program for her first interview. She's got a lot to say, we hope you'll watch," Carlson addressed his audience.

Kelly worked for Fox News for more than 10 years, serving from 2004 through 2017, and worked with NBC until she was let go. The anchor has been making headlines once again due to the release of the film Bombshell, which focuses on the women responsible for Roger Ailes' removal from the network.