Is Walter White Dead? 'Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan Confirms Fate Ahead of 'El Camino'

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is screeching onto screens on Friday, October 11, but series and film creator Vince Gilligan is shedding light on one of the biggest questions heading into the film — is Walter White (Bryan Cranston) dead?

The writer and director appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the upcoming film and debunked some rumors and curiosities.

With mere days to go before El Camino arrives, the Breaking Bad mastermind officially revealed the fate of everyone's favorite anti-hero. The chemistry teacher-turned-Heisenberg may have made it until the final frame of the finale episode in 2013, but his bleeding body should have been sign enough for fans to know that Walt is in fact dead.

"You know what? Yeah. I'm gonna give you that one too Rich cause I love you so much and because it's your fifth anniversary," Gillgan answered the show's host Rich Eisen. "Yes, Walter White is dead. Yes."

When asked whether Bryan Cranston would appear in El Camino, Gilligan was rendered speechless, but his contemplative demeanor could likely mean that the actor will reprise his role in some capacity.

And then there's Jesse (Aaron Paul) who is at the center of the film with various connections to the past. Considering Gilligan's penchant in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul for flashback sequences, we'd be willing to guess that it remains a possibility that Cranston could still appear.

Fans will know for sure one way or another when El Camino debuts Friday.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Premieres Friday, October 11, Netflix