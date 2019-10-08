Ronda Rousey's Lena Meets '9-1-1's 118 — What Did You Think? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 3 of 9-1-1, "The Searchers."]

The 118 officially meets Lena (Ronda Rousey), a firefighter introduced in the middle of the tsunami that hit at the beginning of 9-1-1 Season 3. Though we saw her in Episode 2, it's not until the conclusion to the tsunami storyline that we get to see her working with Bobby (Peter Krause) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) — and she proves she's quite tough.

After helping get victims off a Ferris wheel before it collapses, she wants to continue searching for her captain in the aftermath of the disaster. However, due to her broken rib, Bobby sends her to the VA Hospital — and has Eddie keep an eye on her. There, she watches him treat a young boy suffering from delayed secondary drowning and jump in to help with his medic training.

And once she's treated, she's ready to get back out there to look for her captain, but that's when Athena (Angela Bassett) brings him in, after amputating his arm in the field. The last we see of Lena is when she and the rest of her crew visit their captain in the hospital, but she'll be back — and we have a feeling we'll be seeing much more of her and Eddie.

'9-1-1 Lone Star': Meet the Cast of the Spinoff Series (PHOTOS) See who is joining Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler and more in the show debuting early next year.

After all, they've already proven they can work well together in the field. And it looks like we'll see how she does working with the rest of the firehouse in the next episode, "Triggers."

Buck (Oliver Stark) is still out of commission and likely will be for a while; he refuses to return for desk duty because he wants to be out there, helping people, much like he did during the tsunami.

But bringing in a recurring cast member when needed at 118 may be the best bet, rather than finding someone as a full-time replacement, and Bobby has seen how Lena operates. Plus, with changes likely coming at 136 as a result of her captain's injury — she told Eddie that he was the one who believed in her — this might come at the right time for her as well.

Eddie and Lena even opened up to one another (him about his family, her about her captain). And there were definitely moments that set the two of them up for a potential romance or at least a closer relationship moving forward, depending on how long she sticks around.

What did you think of Lena in "The Searchers"? Vote in the poll below.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox