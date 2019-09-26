Trisha Yearwood Shares Family-Inspired Recipes in 'Trisha's Southern Kitchen'

Country music star and best-selling cookbook author Trisha Yearwood welcomes us into her kitchen once more to share in some of her favorite family recipes, both old and new, in the new season of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

Throughout her life, from her humble roots in Georgia to her life on the road as a superstar, Trisha has always been known by those closest to her for her delicious home cooking.

In the series, Trisha shows off her true Southern hospitality as she puts together meals with friends and family. Whether it's for a family reunion, a party for one of her band-mates, or just a day hanging out with her girlfriends in the kitchen, her recipes always have a story to tell and are fun and easy to make.

In the Season 15 premiere episode, "Trisha’s Southern Tailgate," though that particular activity usually goes hand in hand with sports events, Trisha Yearwood has been hosting music-themed tailgate parties ever since her husband Garth Brooks' stadium tour.

She brings the tailgate to her home and serves up fan-favorite recipes while sharing behind-the-scenes tour footage and colorful stories from the road. Her go-to dishes include Tasty Fried Chicken Salad on a Stick, Buffalo Potato and Cheese Pierogis, Pork Green Chili Dogs, and the best Ooey-Gooey Butter Cake ever.

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Premiere, Saturday, September 28, 12/11c, Food Network